Kelsea Ballerini's 'Baggage' is a 'blissful celebration' of where she is in life

With a title like "Baggage," you might get the idea that Kelsea Ballerini's latest single is a serious song. Instead, it's an upbeat take on dealing with some of life's difficulties.

"It's kind of this, not only acceptance, but like this blissful celebration of all of the things that bring you to where you are," Kelsea explains. "And not apologizing for the messiness, or not apologizing for missteps, or not apologizing for the things that make you who you are, and as you are."

In some ways, "Baggage" reflects Kelsea's attitude about life these days.

"I think for me I kind of had this delicate balance as I was making my record Patterns where I was like, part of me feels a bit embarrassed about some things and part of me just wants to accept the things that have gotten me here, because I like here. Here is good," she says. "And so this is the side of it that's just like, 'Let's celebrate it.'"

"Baggage" is also one of the songs on Kelsea's PATTERNS (Stripped Session), which you can watch on YouTube.

