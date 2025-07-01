Kelsea Ballerini's 'Baggage' is headed to Australia

Kelsea Ballerini's headed down under in December.

Though she was originally set to play only three dates, her trek's been extended to five due to demand.

She'll kick off the run Dec. 6-7 at the ICC Sydney Theatre, before traveling to Melbourne to play Dec. 10-11 at Margaret Court Arena. Dec. 13 she's booked for Brisbane's Entertainment Center.

Carter Faith and Aleksiah join the "Baggage" hitmaker on the run. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

Kelsea wrapped her 36-date U.S. arena tour in Charleston in April, and recently played the main stage at CMA Fest.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.