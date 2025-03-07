Kelsea Ballerini's 'GIDDY' as she unleashes her expanded 'Patterns'

The expanded edition of Kelsea Ballerini’s Patterns is out now, and she can’t wait to find out what her fans think about it.

"all it took was time," she mused on her socials, along with photos and screen grabs of the album-making process. "written and recorded over the holidays on car rides and backstage on the first leg of the tour, PATTERNS deluxe with 5 new babies is out now."

"thoughts, questions, lyrics, TELL ME EVERYTHING IM SO GIDDY!" she closed.

Patterns (Deluxe) adds five new songs to the collection that includes her current hit, "Cowboys Cry Too," with Noah Kahan.

Kelsea's currently in the middle of her first season on The Voice, with her arena tour set to resume March 13 in Seattle.

