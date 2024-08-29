Kelsea shares sad news about dog Dibs: "It's a complex and emotional time"

Kelsea Ballerini has shared a heartbreaking health update about her dog, Dibs.



The country-pop star posted an Instagram Story on Wednesday detailing Dibs' unexpected medical condition and how she's navigating it.



"[I] feel pretty disingenuous promoting this album and tracklist reveal (which i am so, so proud of) without updating you on my sweet dibs health. the last few days we have discovered that dibby has inoperable cancer in his heart," Kelsea wrote in a heartfelt digital note.



She continued, "he's not in pain, and luckily it hasn't spread further. we're going to start him on the 'big' meds to try to make sure he can have as many comfortable and happy days (weeks, months) left as possible. the doctors have been amazing, my mom is here (he stans grandma), and chase [stokes] is the greatest dog dad in the world. he is getting extra cuddles and kibbles from his little family."

"[It's] a complex and emotional time," Kelsea added. "he's been my baby and my steady for the last 9 years and very much alongside this whole journey with us all. i know so many of you care about him and are sending him prayers and love, and from my whole heart... thank you. he's wagging his tail right now no doubt saying thank you too."

Dibs is named after Kelsea's second #1 hit, "Dibs."



Kelsea's forthcoming new album, PATTERNS, arrives Oct. 25 and is available for preorder and presave now. Its lead single, "Cowboys Cry Too" with Noah Kahan, is in the top 40 and ascending the country charts.

