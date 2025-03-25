Kenny Chesney, June Carter Cash & Tony Brown to take their place in Country Music Hall of Fame

Kenny Chesney, June Carter Cash and Tony Brown are the 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees, Vince Gill announced Tuesday morning during a ceremony in the Hall's Rotunda.

Kenny goes into the Hall as this year's modern era artist and was admittedly overwhelmed.

"You don't dare dream of being in the Country Music Hall of Fame, alongside legends including George Jones, Willie Nelson, Alabama, even Dean Dillon," he reflected. "Hearing the news I'd been voted into the Hall, I can honestly say beyond my wildest dreams, it's an honor that defies words. I am humbled, grateful, honored ... as much for all the songwriters, musicians, artists and people who've helped me build my career; they have truly inspired me every single day."

The late Carter Cash, whose mother Maybelle is in the Hall as a member of the original Carter Family, is the 2025 veterans era artist. Of course, her husband Johnny Cash is there as well.

"[She] represents the whole cloth of Country Music, its breadth and heritage,” the Cash family said in statement. “June’s place in Country Music is undeniable. From the 1940s, across the decades and into the current century, her voice has been heard across the country and throughout much of the world."

Brown, who played piano for Elvis Presley and produced a who's who of icons like George Strait, Reba McEntire and Wynonna Judd, enters in the non-artist category.

"When you're producing #1 records, you feel like you know what you're doing,” Tony reflects. “But being inducted ... especially for someone as idealistic as me — makes it feel like you've truly made an impact. And that has always been my goal."

The three will officially be inducted into the Hall during a private Medallion Ceremony in the fall.

