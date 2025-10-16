Kenny Chesney, Post Malone & Riley Green top the bill at Tortuga in 2026

Kenny Chesney will return to headline the Tortuga Music Festival in 2026.

This will be the superstar's fifth Tortuga performance, starting with the inaugural beachfront gathering in 2013.

"I love everything about Tortuga, starting with that very first year!" Kenny says. "To be on the Atlantic Ocean with all that beach, the sea to one side and A1A to the other is everything this music is made of—and the people who've been coming out every time we've played there are my kind of people.”

"Work hard, play harder and have fun while loving everyone in the space is a good way to be, and I can't wait to get there next April," he adds.

Post Malone and Riley Green are the other headliners for the April 10-12 festival in Ft. Lauderdale, with Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Russell Dickerson, Tyler Hubbard, Dustin Lynch, Josh Ross, Clay Walker, Dwight Yoakam and many more set to play as well.

Tickets go on sale Saturday.

