Kenny Chesney will 'Go Back' to Sphere Las Vegas in 2026

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
By Stephen Hubbard

Kenny Chesney has wrapped his 15 nights as the first country artist to headline Sphere Las Vegas, but he'll be back next year.

Near the end of his Saturday night show, he revealed that “a couple days ago, they asked us to come back next year," before a visual appeared with #IGoBack26 and #Summertime26.

“I got a little carried away," Kenny said afterward. "But after all the guests, all the songs we hadn’t planned on, all the people who came from all over, I just didn’t want to keep it a secret. I knew we were coming back, and if No Shoes Nation had half as much fun as we did, I wanted them to know we’d see them right here next summer. What could be better?”

Songwriter Mac McAnally joined him for the last two shows, with Kenny finishing the final song drumming alongside Nick Buda on "Don't Happen Twice."

Look for details about Kenny's 2026 Sphere run to be revealed in the next several weeks.

