'Kerosene' ignites a 'sisterhood' between Miranda Lambert & Ella Langley

Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley marked the 20th anniversary of Miranda's Kerosene by duetting on the title track at the ACM Awards in May, sparking a friendship that's only grown.

"I love her," Miranda says. "We’ve been writing together and I’m just helping with part of her next era, I guess, in her music. And I love being there to help guide whatever she needs because I just think she’s our next legend, and I'm excited to see when the world figures that out."

"I think it’s happening now, which is amazing," she adds.

That same night, Miranda debuted "Trailblazer" with Reba McEntire and Lainey Wilson, just another expression of the bond between the women of country music.

"I feel like I’m like big sister [to Ella]," Miranda says, "and we['ve] got Lainey, middle sister, and we['ve] got Reba, older sister, and it just feels like a good sisterhood to be in."

Miranda, Lainey and Ella will all vie for the female vocalist trophy at November's CMA Awards.

