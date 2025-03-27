Know when to hold 'em, when to fold 'em: Garth wins big in Vegas

The numbers are in on Garth Brooks' recently wrapped Vegas residency, and they're pretty impressive.

For its entire run, from May 2023 until early March 2025, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE was 99% sold out. Over 72 shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, he sold more than 300,000 tickets, raking in more than $130 million.

“I speak on behalf of the band and crew, best gig we have ever had," Garth reflects. "We were spoiled to death, everyone from...the people at Caesars and Live Nation, the box office to the ushers, security, local crew, stage, lights, sound, backstage, catering...all amazing."

"I would suggest to any artist," he continues, "if you get a chance to play that room, play it. The crowds were absolutely the best part."

As is typically the case, Garth's wife, Trisha Yearwood, was a fixture at the shows. With Vegas in the rearview for now, she kicks off her own tour April 30 in Austin, Texas.

