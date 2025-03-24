Lady A's Charles Kelley steps out solo with 'Can't Lose You'

By Stephen Hubbard

There's new solo music on the way from Lady A's Charles Kelley.

"My brand new single 'Can't Lose You,' alongside a cover of one of my favorite @thekillers songs 'Here With Me' will be out on all streaming platforms this Friday 3/28," he revealed on his socials. "It's been a long time coming, can't wait for you to hear these."

This isn't Charles' first solo outing. Back in 2016 he released his debut album, The Driver. Its title track went on to be nominated for a Grammy.

So far we don't know if the new tracks will be followed by a full record.

