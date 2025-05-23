Lainey Wilson to debut new song 'Somewhere Over Laredo' at AMAs

Lainey Wilson has new music, and she'll be debuting it Monday during the American Music Awards.

She's just released the new song "Somewhere Over Laredo," in which she sings about being in an airplane, flying off to "chase this neon rainbow" — in a nod to the Alan Jackson song — but remembering time she spent in Laredo, Texas, with a lover.

She sings, "Somewhere over Laredo/ Dreaming about those rodeo nights/ Laid there on the banks of the Rio/ New silver buckle on your jeans next to mine/ Couple wrong for each other, Lone Star-crossed lovers/ Born to get gone from the get-go."

There's also a performance video where Lainey lip-synchs the song while sitting on a stool, wearing jeans, a hat and a blanket wrapped around her bare shoulders.

Lainey will perform the song live for the first time at the AMAs, where she's nominated for favorite female artist. The AMAs air May 26 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

The reigning ACM entertainer of the year is currently out on her Whirlwind World Tour. "Somewhere Over Laredo" isn't on Lainey's most recent album, Whirlwind, but it's not clear if it's part of a brand-new project.

