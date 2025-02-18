Lainey Wilson drives '4x4xU' to #1

Disney/Larry McCormack
By Jeremy Chua

Lainey Wilson has scored her eighth #1 single with "4x4xU."

"Ain't nowhere I'd rather be," Lainey shared on Instagram. "4x4xU is officially #1 at Country radio [cowboy emoji]."

Several singers left Lainey congratulatory comments, including Drew Baldridge, Maddie & Tae's Taylor Kerr and newcomer Belle Frantz.

Drew wrote, "Let's gooo Lainey!! So pumped for you!" 

Belle said, "HECK YEA IT IS!! A timeless song."

"4x4xU" is the second single off Lainey's Whirlwind and the follow-up to "Hang Tight Honey."

Lainey's Whirlwind World Tour kicks off in Zurich, Switzerland, and will hit various cities in Europe, as well as U.S. cities including Panama City Beach, Lexington, Phoenix, Denver and Los Angeles.

For tickets and a full list of dates, visit laineywilson.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

