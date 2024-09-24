Lainey Wilson feels "so honored" to be an ACM Triple Crown Award recipient

By Jeremy Chua

It's hard not to be grateful when you're Lainey Wilson.

The country superstar will receive two prestigious awards at this year's ACM Honors: ACM Triple Crown and Milestone Award — and it's a feat she can't believe she's achieved.

"It's hard for me to wrap my head around," Lainey reflects in a press interview. "I just feel so honored. And also just to be recognized by the people that you look up to and your peers, people who have influenced you, inspired you."

"Now I get to call these people and get advice, and it feels nice to be a part of the movement of what's happening right now," she adds.

The 17th Academy of Country Music Honors airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Dr. Phil's Merit Street.

To find out how and where you can watch Merit Street, head to Channel Finder and key in your postal code at meritstreetmedia.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!