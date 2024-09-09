Lainey Wilson: Get some CMA noms, but make it fashion

By Stephen Hubbard

Reigning Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson was having a high-fashion moment as she found out about this year's CMA Awards nominations.

"wore @carolinaherrera for last year's #CMAawards red carpet, and on the morning of the nomination announcement for the 2024 CMA Awards, I'm heading to my first fashion show for [New York Fashion Week], with none other than Carolina Herrera of course," she shared on Instagram, along with photos that show her in a flowing blue and green jumpsuit.

Lainey's again up for Entertainer this year, as well as Female Vocalist, Single for "Watermelon Moonshine" and Music Video for "Wildflowers and Wild Horses."

"You never know what’s next!" her post continues. "Thank you @cma. It’s an incredible honor to be nominated in each of these categories. And congrats to all my friends. Watching y’all win gets me fired up."

You can watch the 58th annual CMA Awards Nov. 20, airing live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

