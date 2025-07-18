Lainey Wilson is 'Tough as Nails' in new Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
By Stephen Hubbard

Lainey Wilson's new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, titled Tough as Nails, is now open, after a party to celebrate it Thursday night in Nashville.

Lainey previewed the exhibit with her parents before speaking to a crowd of industry insiders gathered in the hall's rotunda, where its members are memorialized.

"To be able to share pieces of my journey, I mean, handwritten lyrics, my childhood journal, my earliest bell-bottoms, it means more than I can say. Because behind every song, every show, every step of this wild ride, I have had no choice but to become tough as nails," she said.

You can get a sneak peek at the collection on Lainey's socials.

Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails runs through June 2026.

