Lainey Wilson returns to host the 59th CMA Awards

Lainey Wilson will return as the host of the 59th annual CMA Awards, the Country Music Association revealed Tuesday on Good Morning America.

The "Somewhere Over Laredo" singer will repeat her hosting duties, returning to the role after co-hosting the 2024 CMA Awards alongside Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

Lainey is well familiar with the CMA stage, having taken home nine CMA Awards in the past including entertainer of the year in 2023 and female vocalist of the year as well.

"I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honor," Lainey says. "I'm humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can’t wait to love on this genre that has given me so much."

With the 59th annual CMA Awards around the corner, the Country Music Association announced the first category of awards and nominations exclusively on GMA earlier this month.

The nominees for new artist of the year for 2025 include Ella Langley, Shaboozey, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Shaboozey and Top were both nominated in the same category in 2024.

The 59th CMAs will take place in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET, airing live from the Bridgestone Arena on ABC.

