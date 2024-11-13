Lainey Wilson, Travis Denning + more join Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa

By Jeremy Chua

Luke Bryan has added Lainey Wilson, Travis Denning and Kendell Marvel to his 2025 Crash My Playa lineup.

"Lainey, Travis, and Kendell each bring something special to the stage that really makes this 10th year complete," says Luke. "Packages are almost sold out – trust me, you don't want to miss out on this unforgettable weekend!"

Other previously announced artists on the bill include Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch, Dylan Scott, Nate SmithJackson DeanElle King, Ella Langley, Dasha, Tucker Wetmore and DJ Rock.

The 10th anniversary of Crash My Playa is set for Jan. 15-18 at Moon Palace Cancún.

For packages and more information, visit crashmyplaya.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

