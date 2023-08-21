Lainey Wilson "freaked out" when she heard Kelly Clarkson covered "Heart Like A Truck"

Kelly Clarkson may have numerous country songs in the Kellyoke segment on her namesake talk show, but it's not every day that she covers one onstage, especially during a Las Vegas residency.

During one of the shows on her recently concluded Chemistry: An Intimate Evening residency, Kelly put her spin on Lainey Wilson's "Heart Like A Truck." As soon as Lainey found out, she "freaked out."

"I got some news the other day. And the news was Kelly Clarkson covered my song 'Heart Like A Truck' at her residency. And I'm not gonna lie, y'all, I freaked out," Lainey recalls to ABC Audio.

"When folks like Kelly, who you look up to on and off the stage, become fans, it makes you feel like you really can do this. She is such a beautiful soul and she has cheered me on for a while now. I look up to her and I think she's the bee's knees," she adds.

"Heart Like A Truck" is off Lainey's latest album, Bell Bottom Country. The 16-track record also features the romantic "Watermelon Moonshine," which is now in the top 10 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.