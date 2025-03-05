Lainey Wilson's Wrangling some new cowboy gear

Disney/Scott Kirkland
By Stephen Hubbard

Lainey Wilson's got something up her sleeve — or make that her bell-bottoms — with Wrangler.

"Got back together with my friends at @wrangler to work on something new for y'all," the ACM entertainer of the year shared on her socials. "stay tuned on March 13."

The accompanying photos show Lainey wearing denim bell-bottoms with an elaborate design, what appears to be a long-sleeved washed denim shirt with "Call a Cowboy" written on the back, a denim vest embroidered with her initials and some elaborately studded jeans.

Miranda Lambert, for one, can't wait. "I'll take one of each please," she commented.

For now, Lainey's busy touring Europe. She wraps with a show in Paris on March 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!