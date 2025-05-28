Lainey Wilson's 'Whirlwind' is growing

BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville
By Stephen Hubbard

Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind is only getting bigger.

The ACM entertainer of the year will release a new deluxe version of her latest album on Aug. 22 to mark its one-year anniversary.

In addition to the record's original 14 tracks, the expanded edition features five more: new single "Somewhere Over Laredo," the previously released "Bell Bottoms Up," "King Ranch, King George, King James," "Yesterday, All Day, Every Day" and "Peace, Love, and Cowboys."

Next up for Lainey, she plays the Gulf Coast Jam on Friday, May 30, in Panama City, Florida.

