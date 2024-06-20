Lainey's 'Twisters' track, "Out of Oklahoma," has landed

"Hang Tight Honey," Lainey Wilson's rolled in with her Twisters track, "Out of Oklahoma."



The track, which Lainey co-wrote with hitmakers Shane McAnally and Luke Dick, arrives alongside its cinematic music video, which interweaves Lainey's performance clips with snippets of Twisters.



"Can't take the home out of Oklahoma/ It's where my soul was born to be/ No matter where I'm goin' I'm a wild wind blowin'/ Just a-rollin' like a tumbleweed/ Can't take the home out of Oklahoma/ So you can't take it out of me," Lainey reflects over a midtempo production.



"It's wild how life throws a theme at you ain't it [tornado emoji] My life the past few years has felt like a twister…hence why I titled my new album Whirlwind," Lainey shares on Instagram. "So when I got the opportunity to write a song for the new @twistersmovie, it was a challenge I couldn't pass up."



"Reading [Twisters character] Kate's story, I found a lot of parallels between our lives," she says. "We're both chasing wild and crazy careers, but they make us feel something and give us a sense of home."



"Out of Oklahoma" is the latest preview of Twisters: The Album and follows Luke Combs' "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," Bailey Zimmerman's "Hell or High Water," Megan Moroney's "Never Left Me" and Tucker Wetmore's "Already Had It."

Twisters and its accompanying soundtrack will release July 19; the latter project's available for preorder and presave now.

Here's the star-studded track list for Twisters: The Album:



Luke Combs – "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"

Miranda Lambert – "Ain't in Kansas Anymore"

Conner Smith – "Steal My Thunder" (feat. Tucker Wetmore)

Thomas Rhett – "Feelin' Country"

Warren Zeiders – "The Cards I've Been Dealt"

Megan Moroney – "Never Left Me"

Lainey Wilson – "Out of Oklahoma"

Bailey Zimmerman – "Hell or High Water"

Jelly Roll – "Dead End Road"

Kane Brown – "Country Classic"

Sam Barber – "Tear Us Apart"

Tyler Childers – "Song While You're Away"

Tucker Wetmore – "Already Had It"

Leon Bridges – "Chrome Cowgirl"

Benson Boone – "Death Wish Love"

Shania Twain & BRELAND – "Boots Don't"

Dylan Gossett – "Stronger Than a Storm"

Lanie Gardner – "Chasing the Wind"

Jelly Roll – "Leave the Light On" (feat. Alexandra Kay)

Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn – "Before I Do"

The Red Clay Strays – "Caddo County"

Tanner Usrey – "Blackberry Wine"

Tanner Adell – "Too Easy"

Mason Ramsey – "Shake Shake (All Night Long)"

Tyler Halverson – "New Loop"

Flatland Cavalry – "Touchdown"

Nolan Taylor – "Driving You Home"

Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy & James McAlister – "Wall of Death"

Charley Crockett – "(Ghost) Riders in the Sky"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.