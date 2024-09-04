Lainey's 'Whirlwind' lands at #8 on Billboard 200 chart

Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind touched down at #8 on the Billboard 200 chart in its opening week.



According to Billboard, the album sold 48,000 equivalent album units, marking her best debut sales week.



Whirlwind also landed at #4 on Billboard's Top Country Album chart, while Thomas Rhett's About A Woman, which dropped the same day as Lainey's project (Aug. 23), debuted at #10.



Lainey's currently on the road for her Country's Cool Again Tour. You can find tickets and a full list of dates at laineywilson.com.



"Hang Tight Honey," the lead single off Whirlwind, is in the top 20 and ascending the country charts.

