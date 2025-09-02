'Lamberton' has 'A Song to Sing' as Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton work on what's next

"I think I just felt like 'A Song to Sing' felt very summery," Miranda says. "I've had a few singles off my record Postcards from Texas, and ... I'm working on a bunch of new stuff right now, just in a creative mode."
Miranda's 10th album came out in 2024, while Chris' fifth, Higher, dates back to 2023.
The two teamed up to shoot the '70s-inspired, roller rink-themed music video for "A Song to Sing" at Brentwood Skate Center near Nashville. If you listen closely near the end, you can hear an announcer mentioning what might become the superstars' moniker as a duo: "Lamberton," a combination of their last names.
