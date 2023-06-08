Learn to play the mandolin at the Country Music Hall of Fame

By Jeremy Chua

Has playing the mandolin been on your bucket list? Well, here's your chance.

Musician Kristen Bearfield is hosting a mandolin workshop at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum during CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10.

The singer/songwriter and instrumentalist, who has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and with Jimmy Fortune, will teach participants the basics of mandolin playing while learning well-known songs. 

For more information on the 30-minute Beginner Mandolin Workshop and to grab museum admission tickets, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

