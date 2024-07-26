Lee Brice captures life moments in "Summer of Us"

Courtesy of Curb Records

By Jeremy Chua

Lee Brice has dropped a new track, "Summer of Us."

The part-anthemic, part-reflective tune features slice-of-life lyrics that chronicle a summer filled with highs, lows and lessons learned.

"Red light, main street, back seat, graduation gown/ Two lanes, four wheels, lake house out on the edge of town/ Party all night, wake up sleeping on the ground," goes the opening verse.

The third verse offers a more serious outlook on life: "Buck shot, stop sign, live like it's never gonna end/ Truth is, real life's a sharp knife when you lose a friend/ And we did, so hold tight 'cause they're right/ We can't go back again."

The season that binds every mentioned moment together? Summer.

"That was the summer of us/ It didn't last long enough/ Fast cars and falling in love/ We didn't wanna grow up/ Oh, that summer of us," Lee sings in the anthemic chorus.

"Summer of Us," and the Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters-featured "Drinkin' Buddies" are early previews of Lee's forthcoming follow-up to his 2020 album, Hey World.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

