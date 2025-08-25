Lee Brice and Colbie Caillat are 'zest and pep' on upcoming 'Kinda Single'

Lee Brice is teaming up with Colbie Caillat for the latest preview of her new album, This Time Around, which comes out Sept. 26.

The two helped co-write "Kinda Single," which arrives Friday.

The "Bubbly" hitmaker has long wanted to collab with Lee, whom she says "has one of my favorite voices, with such unique inflections and heart in everything he sings."

“Writing this together with him and the guys was so much fun," she continues. "We even nicknamed ourselves ‘zest and pep’; I’m the lemon zest and he’s the pepper."

Colbie describes "Kinda Single" as "about that space between moving on and holding on -- when no matter how hard you try to close the door, part of you keeps drifting back."

The upcoming album includes tracks with Russell Dickerson, Chris Young, Lady A's Hillary Scott, Walker Hayes, Maren Morris and more.

