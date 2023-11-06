Lee Brice plots 2024 tour

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Lee Brice is hitting the road in 2024 for his Me & My Guitar tour.

The trek kicks off February 1 in Beaver Creek, Colorado, with stops in Kansas City, Missouri; Nashville; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and more. Lee will wrap things up in Ivins, Utah, on March 30. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m. local time. Friends can text (615) 802-9923 for presale access ahead of the general sale.

Lee's latest album is 2020's Hey World, which featured "Save the Roses," "One of Them Girls," "Memory I Don't Mess With" and the Carly Pearce-assisted "I Hope You're Happy Now."

The full Me & My Guitar tour schedule can be found at leebrice.com.

