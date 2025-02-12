Lee Brice surprises Nashville bar patrons with pop-up 'Cry'

You just never know who's going to show up at a bar in Nashville, especially at the iconic Tootsie's Orchid Lounge.



Lee Brice recently surprised some unsuspecting Tootsie's bar patrons with a pop-up performance of his newest song, "Cry."



The singer hopped on Instagram to share a Reel recapping his surprise appearance.



"I was downtown yesterday doin a few interviews, drove by Tootsies and just couldn't help myself…So we dropped in and jumped on stage for a few," Lee captioned his Reel. "Made me so happy I almost cried."



As Lee stepped onstage and introduced "Cry," the crowd cheered as they waited for his performance.



And that's not all.



On his way out after singing, fans were treated to a pseudo meet and greet with Lee as he shook their hands, said hi and took photos with them.



"Well, that was fun! Kind of makes me want to play a whole set," Lee said in the video after stepping out of Tootsie's. "I think that was [a] success. We got to hear a few people at Tootsie's hear 'Cry.'"

"Cry" is out now wherever you listen to music.

Lee's currently on his acoustic You, Me and My Guitar Tour. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit leebrice.com.

