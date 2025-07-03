Lee Brice takes it to the Traler Park on new track

Lee Brice has put together a group of his famous buddies to help him out on his new track, "Said No Country Boy Ever."

Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Jerrod Niemann, Dallas Davidson and Rob Hatch make up the Traler Park and join him on the hard-driving, ironic tune.

“I know y’all love all my boys that are on this song with me," Lee says. "I’m just thankful that after all the years of us making music, tearing up pavement, and making memories together, that y’all can all finally experience a little piece of the Traler Park!”

You can check out the "Said No Country Boy Ever" music video when it premieres at noon ET on Thursday.

Lee sets out on the What You Know About That Tour this fall, with Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Corey Kent, Lewis Brice and Grace Tyler joining him on the trek.

