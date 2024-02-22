Let Lainey Wilson curate your wardrobe

By Jeremy Chua

Need some bell-bottom, country-inspired denim apparel in your wardrobe? Lainey Wilson's got you covered.

Lainey and Wrangler have rolled out The Lainey Wilson Edit. The collection features several denim shirts, flare jeans, shorts, a Wester-printed jacket and more.

"I have picked out my favorite Wrangler styles for the perfect spring wardrobe. From top to Bell Bottom, you better hustle before they're all gone!" Lainey captioned her Instagram post.

You can check out the full collection now at wrangler.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

