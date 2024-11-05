Like father like son: Luke Bryan's son Tate has the 'mind of a country boy'

It's no secret that Luke Bryan enjoys "Huntin, Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day," just like his song suggests.



Someone else who enjoys it, too? His 14-year-old son, Tate.



"Tate is so focused on deer hunting. It's not even deer season, and he's been just sitting in a deer stand with no weapon," Luke tells the press.



"I'm like, 'Son, what are you doing?' 'I just want to see the deer,'" he recalls Tate's response. "I'm like, 'Buddy, that is music to my ears.'"



Luke's aptly titled latest album, Mind of a Country Boy, is out now.

Luke will host the 2024 CMA Awards with Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson. You can catch it live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

