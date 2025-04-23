Listen in on Brett Young's chat with his two little girls

By Stephen Hubbard

Brett Young's busy tour schedule sometimes takes him away from his wife, Taylor Young, and his daughters, 5-year-old Presley and 3-year-old Rowan. But he's figuring out how to use technology to bridge the divide.

"Getting more and more difficult being away from these babies," he shared, along with a collection of pictures, on Instagram. "Swipe to the last slide to see how we have been having fun and getting creative exchanging videos when daddy is on the road."

In the clip, Brett checks in with his girls as he's working out at the gym, telling them how much he's looking forward to seeing them when they meet up in California.

"Love you, Daddy, and ... if you were here, I would kiss you and hug you, but you're not," Presley responds.

"You can say whatever you want, just don't press the red button," she says to Rowan, who of course immediately presses the red button, momentarily interrupting the video.

"I said it!" Rowan offers proudly, handing the phone to her mom after giving a little recap of her dad's message.

Brett's busy promoting his new single, "Drink with You," from his new album, 2.0, which drops June 13.

