Little Big Town, Parker, Justin, Scotty + more added to Ronnie Milsap tribute show

Courtesy of Outback Presents

By Jeremy Chua

Ronnie Milsap is inviting some of country music's biggest stars to his final concert in Nashville. 

The special tribute show will take place on October 3 at Bridgestone Arena, with a star-studded performance lineup that includes Little Big TownParker McCollumJustin MooreScotty McCreeryKelly ClarksonBRELANDRandy HouserTracy LawrenceSara EvansLorrie MorganNeal McCoyPhil Vassar and Terri Clark.

"I'm so excited about my last show in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena and the amazing lineup of artists," shares Ronnie. "This night will be so special for me and all the fans. I love Nashville and the amazing career my fans have given me. 'I wouldn't have missed it for the world.'"

"We are thrilled to host the Ronnie Milsap Tribute concert," adds Bridgestone Arena Chief Venues Officer David Kells. "With over 50 years of music and 40 #1 hits, this celebration is going to be something special. Thank you to the Outback Presents team for curating such an amazing event."

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. CT on Ticketmaster.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!