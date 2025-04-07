Little Big Town heads outdoors for Summer Tour '25

Disney/Larry McCormack
By Stephen Hubbard

Little Big Town will be "makin' waves and catchin' rays, all summer," according to the new ad for their first full summer headlining tour since 2019.

"We're spending the summer with our friends," the band shared on their socials, before going on to namecheck the other artists who'll join them at different times on the trek: Wynonna Judd, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Russell Dickerson, Shelby Lynne and Carter Faith.

The 22-city amphitheater run kicks off July 24 in Rogers, Arkansas.

Presales start Tuesday, April 8, before tickets are available to the general public on Friday.

