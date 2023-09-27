Little Big Town on hosting 'People's Choice Country Awards': "It’s going to be a feel-good night"

The People's Choice Country Awards are just over a day away, and Little Big Town is excited to host the show live from Music City USA.



"I think what we're looking forward to most in the People's Choice Country Awards [is] bringing the party to Nashville, first of all. It's the first-ever of this," says LBT's Jimi Westbrook. "Coming to the Opry, bringing them to the historical home of country music, and the performances. It's always a fun night when we get everybody from the genre together and hang out and celebrate each other."



While they remain tight-lipped about the night's events and potential surprises, LBT member Phillip Sweet says fans can expect a "feel-good" show.

"I don't know what we can reveal other than it's going to be a feel-good night, and it's going to feel like coming back home in a way," he says. "I think people just need this kind of energy right now, like seeing the new and the fresh and what's happening, and also honoring Wynonna [Judd], honoring Toby Keith and seeing how, at the Grand Ole Opry, all that history, you're going to feel that energy, and that's what I'm excited about too."

The People's Choice Country Awards air live from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry Thursday, September 28, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

