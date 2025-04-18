Little Big Town books an A-list Hollywood gala

Little Big Town will be rubbing elbows with Hollywood royalty in late April, as they perform at the annual gala for The Women's Cancer Research Fund.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are the honorary chairs of An Unforgettable Evening, along with designer Tom Ford. Olivia Munn, known for The Newsroom, Magic Mike and Your Friends & Neighbors, will be given the Courage Award for raising awareness through her own breast cancer journey.

Comedian Whitney Cummings will host the Monday, April 28, event at the Beverly Hilton. For more than 25 years, it's raised money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

