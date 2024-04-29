1 dead, 2 others wounded in Tulsa birthday party shooting

Tulsa police said one man was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to police , shots rang out around 12:30am at an event center near 31st and Mingo where a birthday party was being held.

TPD said officers arrived to find 43-year-old Antonio Rosales with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officers said two other males were shot, but had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it appeared multiple people fired shots when an altercation broke out during the party.

Tulsa police said no arrests have been made, but an investigation is still underway.