1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Tulsa’s Juneteenth Festival

One person was killed and seven others were hurt in a shooting at Tulsa's Juneteenth Festival on June 21st, 2025.

Tulsa police said chaos erupted at the Juneteenth Festival in downtown Tulsa Saturday night.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was shot and killed under the overpass on Greenwood Avenue. TPD said seven others ranging in age from 17 to an elderly woman were injured.

Police said a 24-year-old victim was in critical condition.

Officers were already at the scene working the event when gunshots rang out, TPD said. They said disturbances were reported across the Blue Dome District as the crowd dispersed from the Greenwood area.

Tulsa police said it appeared there were at least two shooters, but between uncooperative witnesses and others not having much information to share, no arrests were made.

TPD said it remains unclear who the intended targets were, but they said the OSBI has been called in to help with the investigation.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols condemned the violence and said he and the police chief would provide an update on Monday.

“The recent acts of violence in our city - particularly those occurring Downtown - are deeply troubling and unacceptable. These events are showing a pattern of brazen lawlessness by individuals who don’t respect the lives of others or the authority of those tasked to keep people safe. This pattern of violence must be stopped as this city belongs to all of us, and we are strongest when we protect one another. We cannot and will not normalize this kind of harm in our community.” Mayor Nichols said. “That being said, I have directed our police chief and public safety team to intensify their efforts Downtown and across the city. At the same time, we’re investing in long-term strategies to address the root causes of violence - through youth outreach and community-based violence intervention. I will also be announcing new measures tomorrow on how we will be taking back our city from this harm. Today, my prayers are with the victims and their families who were caught up in these senseless acts of violence, and those involved in these violent acts will be held accountable.”