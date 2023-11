TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said one person is dead after a shooting near E. 31st St. and S. Mingo Rd.

Police said at around 6:00 p.m., they responded to a shooting near E. 31st St. and S. Mingo Rd.

When they arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound, police said.

Police said the male was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspects.