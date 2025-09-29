1 dead after south Tulsa shooting, police searching for suspect

The Tulsa Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting in south Tulsa Sunday night.

The Tulsa Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting in south Tulsa Sunday night.

Officers responded to a shots fired call near South Peoria Avenue and East 58th Street around 9 p.m.

Police arrived after the victim had been taken to the hospital by car, and the suspect was no longer in the area. The victim later reportedly died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers say the suspect was a hooded figure who fled the scene after the shooting, but security camera footage from the shopping center was unable to provide them will a clear visual description.