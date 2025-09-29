1 dead after south Tulsa shooting, police searching for suspect

The Tulsa Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting in south Tulsa Sunday night.
By Matt Hutson

The Tulsa Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting in south Tulsa Sunday night.

Officers responded to a shots fired call near South Peoria Avenue and East 58th Street around 9 p.m.

Police arrived after the victim had been taken to the hospital by car, and the suspect was no longer in the area. The victim later reportedly died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers say the suspect was a hooded figure who fled the scene after the shooting, but security camera footage from the shopping center was unable to provide them will a clear visual description.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!