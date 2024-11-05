1 dead following a public bus crash in downtown Tulsa

Tulsa Crime Stoppers and Tulsa Police Department team up for Cop Talk

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead following a deadly crash involving a MetroLink bus in downtown Tulsa.

Tulsa Police responded to the initial call which said a bus hit a pedestrian.

They said the accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Monday.

According to police, witnesses said someone was on the road at the intersection of Archer and Denver downtown.

Traffic was trying to avoid the individual, a truck swerved, and then a transit bus hit the victim resulting in death.

The bus was found near North 41st West Avenue and West Edison Street.

Police said they’re pulling video from the bus to help in the investigation.

The victim has yet to be identified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

