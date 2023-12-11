1 dead, suspect in custody after south Tulsa shooting

Jaquan Stites (Tulsa County Jail)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Friday in south Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

TPD said they responded to a shooting Friday night near 61st and Peoria.

According to police, 24-year-old Kareem King was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said another victim was wounded too but was treated and released.

King was taken to the hospital after the shooting and died just before midnight, police said.

Police said a suspect in the shooting, Jaquan Stites, was later found on a different call.

According to police, Stites was arrested for manslaughter, assault, and battery with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!