1 injured in south Tulsa shooting, police searching for suspect

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said a man was injured during a shooting in south Tulsa on Sunday morning.

Police said around 7:21 a.m., officers responded to a shooting victim at the Wing Stop near East 81st Street and South Lewis Avenue.

After further investigation, police found the shooting took place at the London Square Shopping Center near East 61st Street and South Lewis Avenue.

Police said the suspect was acting erratically and waving his arms around. The victim realized the suspect had a gun and turned to ride away on his bicycle. While turning away, the victim heard a gunshot that he believed ricocheted and hit him in the torso, lodging in his right arm.

The suspect was described as a large man wearing a maroon sweater.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.