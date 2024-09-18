1 injured in stabbing at east Tulsa apartment complex, police say

1 injured in stabbing at east Tulsa apartment complex, police say (FOX23.com News Staff)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating a stabbing at an east Tulsa apartment complex.

According to police, the stabbing happened Wednesday morning at the Flats at 139 apartments near Admiral and Garnett. Officers said a man was stabbed in the chest before running to a nearby home for help.

“The victim was able to tell us that he was out here, someone approached him, stabbed him, and they fled the scene on foot,” TPD Lieutenant J.T. Snoddy said.

Officers said the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

