1 killed in north Tulsa shooting, suspect released pending further investigation

Tulsa Crime Stoppers and Tulsa Police Department team up for Cop Talk
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after a shooting in north Tulsa over the weekend.

Tulsa Police responded to a shooting near East 44th and North Main Street around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers found a 37-year-old man in the street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said there was no suspect on scene, but a man later turned himself in.

Detectives say the man who was shot had been threatening the suspect and showed up at his house with a knife. They say the suspect shot the man in response.

They say the suspect was questioned and released pending further investigation.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!