1 Oklahoma Turnpike Authority worker killed, another critically hurt when semi veers off turnpike

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (Skyler Cooper)
By Skyler Cooper

An Oklahoma Turnpike Authority worker was killed and a second worker was critically injured in a crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike just east of Miami on Monday, according to troopers.

Lieutenant Mark Southall told KRMG two OTA workers were on the side of turnpike, one on foot picking up trash and the other in a vehicle. Southall said a semi truck left the roadway, striking the workers.

“It killed the OTA worker that was on foot and injured, critically injured the OTA worker that was inside the truck.” Southall said.

According to OHP, the driver of the semi told troopers he had dropped a GPS device and was bending down to pick it up when the crash happened.

The eastbound lanes of the Will Rogers Turnpike were closed for several hours during the investigation.

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

