1 person is dead and another in critical condition following a double shooting in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — One person is dead, and another is in critical condition following a double shooting near the Oak Grove Fire Department on Monday, according to the Wagoner County Sheriff.

Deputies said they arrived on scene after receiving the first call around 5 p.m.

The first victim was dropped off by a car with a gunshot wound to the fire department, according to deputies.

Deputies said the mother of a boy scout was at the fire department for a project and gave aid before deputies arrived.

The second victim potentially had two gunshot wounds and CPR was performed on him, according to deputies.

Deputies said two people were in the backyard of a house and drew guns over a disagreement that resulted in a gunfight.

Lighthorse Police are leading the investigation and are still figuring out the cause of the disagreement.

Both victims knew each other, according to law enforcement.

No one is in custody and there are no outstanding suspects.

One victim is a tribal citizen, and both are male.