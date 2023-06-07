1 person severely injured in Sapulpa multi-car crash involving police vehicle

SAPULPA, Okla. — One person is severely injured after a multi-car crash involving a police officer Wednesday morning in Sapulpa.

The crash happened at the intersection of 81st Street South and New Sapulpa Road.

Police said an officer was headed north on New Sapulpa going through a green light when a pickup truck going south turned from the left turn lane in front of the police car.

Police said the police car and the pickup hit head-on, and the police car then hit a minivan trying to turn right from 81st onto New Sapulpa.

Police said the driver of the pickup was thrown from the car, not wearing a seatbelt, and had major head injuries. The police officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the minivan was not injured.