1 person severely injured in Sapulpa multi-car crash involving police vehicle

A multi-car crash involving a police officer Wednesday morning in Sapulpa.

By Ben Morgan

SAPULPA, Okla. — One person is severely injured after a multi-car crash involving a police officer Wednesday morning in Sapulpa.

The crash happened at the intersection of 81st Street South and New Sapulpa Road.

A multi-car crash involving a police officer Wednesday morning in Sapulpa.

Police said an officer was headed north on New Sapulpa going through a green light when a pickup truck going south turned from the left turn lane in front of the police car.

Police said the police car and the pickup hit head-on, and the police car then hit a minivan trying to turn right from 81st onto New Sapulpa.

Police said the driver of the pickup was thrown from the car, not wearing a seatbelt, and had major head injuries. The police officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the minivan was not injured.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!