1 person taken to hospital following north Tulsa shooting

North Tulsa shootout (FOX23.com News Staff)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are responding to a shooting at an apartment complex near North Yale Avenue and East Latimer Street in north Tulsa.

According to police, one man has been taken to the hospital.

Police said the man was shot in his torso and is in critical condition.

A bloody gun was found by police at the scene.

Police said it appears to be multiple people shooting at each other.

This is believed to be an isolated incident, according to police, and there doesn’t seem to be a danger to the public.

This investigation is ongoing.

