One juvenile is dead and another hospitalized after a UTV accident in Lincoln County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says the accident happened Thursday just after 7 p.m. Thursday on County Road 3570 and County Road 1070.

Troopers say a 10-year-old was driving a UTV southbound on County Road 3570 near Prague and lost control.

Troopers report the 10-year-old was ejected and pronounced dead on scene. A 12-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition.